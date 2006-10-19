Batteries to burn up Sony profits

Sony has slashed its full-year net profit forecast by nearly 40% to $670m. This depends on defective battery crisis and problems with its PlayStation 3 console.

The company said that it would take a hit of about $400m in the year to the end of March from a series of recalls of its lithium-ion laptop batteries, RTE reports.



According to RTE Sony has also warned of an increased operating loss in the games business due to a price cut in Japan for the upcoming PlayStation 3.

