Polymatech and Orbray sign MoU on sapphire ingots

Sapphire wafers are widely used as the substrates for fabricating GaN light-emitting diodes (LEDs). This agreement will see Orbray supply Polymatech with sapphire ingot growing technologies and also train to engineers at the Polymatech facility in Japan.

“With this, we move closer to our company’s vision of becoming a fully integrated end-to-end semiconductor company. This MoU will enable us to progress towards converting Ingot into products, thereby entering the next level of our growth story,” said Eswara Rao Nandam, CEO of Polymatech.

Polymatech designs, manufactures, packages, and assembles opto-semiconductors and chip modules for various applications including medical lighting, large-area lighting, cell phone back lights and others. It claims a current production capacity of around 2 billion opto-semiconductor chips at its facility in Chennai.