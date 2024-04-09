© tsmc
TSMC names Kikuyo as the location of its second Japan fab
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has confirmed that it will build its second Japanse foundry in the same region as its first: at Kikuyo in the Kumamoto Prefecture.
According to Japanese media, TSMC's CEO C.C. Wei met the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the weekend to confirm the decision. It was hardly surprising. Earlier this year TSMC formally opened its first USD 8.6bn Japanese foundry in Kikuyo. The site is expected to deliver a production capacity of more than 100,000 12-inch wafers per month by the end of this year.
That project went so well that TSMC quickly committed to a second fab – without officially revealing the location. The new Kikuyo plant should begin construction by the end of 2024 and begin operation by the end of the 2027 calendar year. The two fabs are expected to create more than 3,400 high-tech jobs.