Well attended IEC Broadband World Forum Europe

The IEC Broadband World Forum Europe in Paris closed with attendance of nearly 6500 telecomms professionals from 120 countries.

"It's satisfying to know we've created a rich marketplace for broadband opportunities in Europe". IEC President John Janowiak stated.



The International Engineering Consortium (IEC) has revealed that its Broadband World Forum Europe closed with attendance of nearly 6500 telecomms professionals from 120 countries. Sixty different service providers attended the conference and exhibition, which hosted more than 110 equipment vendors on the exhibition floor. The event took place at CNIT La Defense, Paris with France Telecom as the official host sponsor.



"We sold out 95% of next year's exhibition floor in Berlin, Germany before the show ended last week", Janowiak added.



More than 250 leading industry experts spoke at the event providing the world-class programming at the educational conference including Keynoters Didier Lombard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, France Telecom Group; Francois Loos, Minister Delegate for Industry France; Alain Maloberti, Vice President, Network Architectures and Design, France Telecom Group, Mike Quigley, President and Chief Operating Officer, Alcatel; Jong-Lok Yoon, Senior Executive Vice President, Research and Development Group, KT.