Apple's new 'new' thing? A personal robot?

Various news outlets have quoted 'people familiar with the matter', who say Apple has created a skunk-works project into the tech. They describe a robot with an accompanying table-top user console for controlling its movements. Needless to say, Apple has not commented.

Of course, this is merely the latest bit of speculation about Apple's next big thing. In the past some guesses have proved true (payment system, watch, VR headset) while others have come to nothing (the abandoned electric car).

It stands to reason that Apple would experiment in an area like home robotics. The firm is awash with cash and is always looking ahead to how it can diversify away from a focus on its all-conquering iPhone, which accounted for 52 per cent of the company’s USD 383.3 billion in sales last year.

The smart home space is promising although the market has not proved easy for everyone. Google, for example, has had a bumpy ride with its Nest division.