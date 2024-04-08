Diamond-based semiconductor startup Diamfab raises EUR 8.7m
France-based Diamfab has completed a funding round to accelerate its research into diamond as a replacement for silicon.
Diamfab was founded in March 2019 as a spin-off of the Institut Néel, a laboratory that has spent 30 years researching synthetic diamond tech. The company claims to have developed breakthrough technology in the field of epitaxy and doping thin diamond layers, which is protected by four patents.
Diamond is attracting interest as an alternative to silicon. Proponents say it is lighter, more resistant to high temperatures and more energy-efficient, making it ideal for power electronics in electric cars, industry and electricity distribution networks.
This is Diamfab's first round. It was led by Asterion Ventures, with support from Bpifrance, Kreaxi, the Avenir Industrie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional fund, Better Angle, Hello Tomorrow and Grenoble Alpes Métropole.
"In the development of a cutting-edge industry like ours, each stage is essential. The pilot project will catalyse many discussions with our partners and strengthen our relationships. To be accompanied by investors who are committed to the industry and the climate, and above all who understand its constraints and links, is fundamental. We couldn't have hoped for better partners than those who have rallied around us with Asterion," comments Gauthier Chicot, Chairman of Diamfab.