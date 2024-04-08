Diamond-based semiconductor startup Diamfab raises EUR 8.7m

Diamfab was founded in March 2019 as a spin-off of the Institut Néel, a laboratory that has spent 30 years researching synthetic diamond tech. The company claims to have developed breakthrough technology in the field of epitaxy and doping thin diamond layers, which is protected by four patents.

Diamond is attracting interest as an alternative to silicon. Proponents say it is lighter, more resistant to high temperatures and more energy-efficient, making it ideal for power electronics in electric cars, industry and electricity distribution networks.

This is Diamfab's first round. It was led by Asterion Ventures, with support from Bpifrance, Kreaxi, the Avenir Industrie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional fund, Better Angle, Hello Tomorrow and Grenoble Alpes Métropole.