Abracon announces senior management changes

Abracon specialises in frequency control, timing, power, magnetics, RF and antenna solutions. Its customers are drawn from verticals such as data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defence.

Now, it has confirmed a bunch of new management changes to to 'execute the next phase of strategic growth and acquisition integration'. The key moves include:

Brian Holt assumes the role of Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing Abracon's global sales as well as the newly created Mil-Aero Group, which will be led by Chuck Ulland, Vice President Mil/Aero Group.

Richard Diaz is the new Chief Operating Officer, leading Abracon's global manufacturing facilities, customer service, quality and sourcing. Diaz will now add the NEL operations and manufacturing teams to his organization.

Syed Raza has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer, and will integrate the NEL Wisconsin, USA Engineering team, led by the newly Dave Jones.

Amy Keller has been named Chief Marketing Officer, with responsibility for driving value and accelerated product performance for all global brands, including NEL.