SolarEdge acquires EV charging startup Wevo Energy

Wevo is a software startup specialising in EV charging and management for sites with large quantities of EV chargers such as apartment buildings, workplace car parks and public charging locations.

It's a good fit for SolarEdge, whose core product is an intelligent inverter that changes the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The firm also offers storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions.

Prior to this acquisition, Wevo's products were already integrated with SolarEdge’s EV chargers, solar inverters and metres, giving a real-time view of solar production, grid consumption and EV charging. SolarEdge says the Wevo solution will now be part of its ONE energy optimisation system for the C&I segment.