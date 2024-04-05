Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Future Electronics
General |

WT Microelectronics buys Future Electronics for $3.8bn

Taiwan's WT Microelectronics has completed its acquisition of Canada's Future Electronics to create "a global electronic components distribution powerhouse".

It's a bold claim, but the two firms can each boast considerable market strength. WT is a global top three electronic components distributor with reach across Asia Pacific, the Americas and EMEA. Meanwhile Future is a 56 year old firm with 5,100 employees and a presence in 48 countries and regions.

As a joint entity, the companies say they will partner with more than 400 suppliers across major technology segments to serve a highly diversified customer base of over 25,000 customers worldwide.

“We are excited to welcome the Future Electronics team, who share our passion for delivering world-class services to help our partners succeed,” said Eric Cheng, Chairman and CEO of WT Microelectronics. “Future Electronics has an extensive supplier and customer base as well as a highly competent team of management and employees. We look forward to working with our new immensely talented colleagues around the world to embark on WT Microelectronics’ new chapter.”

Ad
Ad
Load more news
March 28 2024 10:16 am V22.4.20-2
Ad
Ad