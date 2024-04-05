WT Microelectronics buys Future Electronics for $3.8bn

It's a bold claim, but the two firms can each boast considerable market strength. WT is a global top three electronic components distributor with reach across Asia Pacific, the Americas and EMEA. Meanwhile Future is a 56 year old firm with 5,100 employees and a presence in 48 countries and regions.

As a joint entity, the companies say they will partner with more than 400 suppliers across major technology segments to serve a highly diversified customer base of over 25,000 customers worldwide.