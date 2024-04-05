Semiconductor sales up 16.3% to USD 46.2bn in February

SIA has announced global semiconductor industry sales of USD 46.2 billion during February 2024. That's 16.3% higher than the total for February 2023. Despite the excellent year on year numbers, the overall sales total was down 3.1% on January 2024.

The regional year on year winners were China (up 28.8%), the Americas (22.0%), and Asia Pacific/All other (15.4%). Losers were Europe (-3.4%) and Japan (-8.5%).

“Although month-to-month sales were down slightly, global semiconductor sales in February remained well ahead of the total from the same month last year, a continuation of the strong year-to-year growth the market has experienced since the middle of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales in February increased on a year-to-year basis by the largest percentage since May 2022, and market growth is projected to persist during the remainder of the year.”