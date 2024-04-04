Lemo opens new subsidiary in India

The company has been present in the Indian market for over 40 years, though through distributors. However, India is one of the fastest growing economies as well as the most populous country in the world – and the time has come for Lemo to establish its own subsidiary in the country, offering local service to Indian customers.

Moreover, Switzerland and India have just signed a free-trade agreement, which will open many new opportunities. Lemo India Private Ltd will serve and support customers of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal.

The new subsidiary is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra and can rely on a dozen highly skilled and experienced employees to provide customers with reliable, high-quality interconnect solutions and services. These services will include connector assembly, cable assembly/wire harness, sales, technical support and stock for local customers.