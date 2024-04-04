Neways expands with new manufacturing facility in Malaysia

Neways already has a global footprint with facilities in Europe, the Netherlands, Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the US and China. The company is currently constructing a new large-scale production and cleanroom facility in Slovakia, and with the addition of the new facility in Malaysia, Neways is building a strategic presence in Southeast Asia with a prominent position in the semicon sector.

The new facility will be based in Klang (in Selangor) and is expected to start production in Q4 2024. Neways says that the facility will focus on developing and producing advanced modules and cabinets for some of the most well-known players in the semiconductor sector. The company aims to achieve substantial growth, with plans to expand its workforce in Malaysia to over 200 employees.