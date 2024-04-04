Hensoldt completes its acquisition of ESG

The acquisition adds strong design and system integration capabilities to Hensoldt's product and solutions business.

"The acquisition of ESG fits perfectly into our overall strategy and accelerates the development of Hensoldt as a solution provider for defence and security. By combining the highly complementary capabilities of Hensoldt and ESG, we are taking a decisive step towards becoming a leading European provider of seamlessly integrated solutions. This step accelerates our international growth and opens up excellent development opportunities for ESG through capital market access," says Hensoldt CEO Oliver Dörre in a press release.

Founded in 1967, ESG is a manufacturer-independent system integrator and technology and innovation partner for defence and public safety. The company develops, integrates, supports and operates highly complex, security-relevant electronic and IT systems in the fields of defence and security. ESG has established itself as a German systems house and plays a key role in important current and future programmes such as FCAS (Future Combat Air System) and the F-35. The company employs around 1,400 people in Germany, the Netherlands and the USA and generated sales of around EUR 330 million in 2023.