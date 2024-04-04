Helena Maripuu joins Incap as croup communication and IR lead

As the strategic communications lead, Helena Maripuu’s main responsibilities will include developing and implementing Incap Group’s comprehensive communications and investor relations strategy in collaboration with teams across the company’s different units. She will also contribute to the development of Incap’s sustainability programme.

“Helena’s experience with the electronics sector from years of working with Incap as a consultant and her systematic approach to building up and keeping processes running will help us at Incap reach the next level in terms of communication with our different stakeholders – investors, shareholders, customers, partners, suppliers, local communities as well as our employees,” says Incap’s President and CEO, Otto Pukk in a press release.

Ms. Maripuu bring with her extensive experience in communication and marketing in different industries while focusing on the EMS sector, technology, and energy industries. She has worked for a communications agency and consulting Incap for the last seven years.