Helena Maripuu joins Incap as croup communication and IR lead
As of April 1, 2024, Helena Maripuu has joined the headquarters and team of EMS provider Incap to take the lead in managing processes for Group communication and Investor Relations.
As the strategic communications lead, Helena Maripuu’s main responsibilities will include developing and implementing Incap Group’s comprehensive communications and investor relations strategy in collaboration with teams across the company’s different units. She will also contribute to the development of Incap’s sustainability programme.
“Helena’s experience with the electronics sector from years of working with Incap as a consultant and her systematic approach to building up and keeping processes running will help us at Incap reach the next level in terms of communication with our different stakeholders – investors, shareholders, customers, partners, suppliers, local communities as well as our employees,” says Incap’s President and CEO, Otto Pukk in a press release.
Ms. Maripuu bring with her extensive experience in communication and marketing in different industries while focusing on the EMS sector, technology, and energy industries. She has worked for a communications agency and consulting Incap for the last seven years.
“It has been an honour to work with Incap’s team over these past years and see how people at Incap always find a way to turn great ideas into action. It has been a fun journey to introduce Incap as an investment as well as a one-of-a-kind EMS company full of rockstars, and I am truly excited to continue to contribute to that. Besides, the company has also been one of the trendsetters in the market in terms of its ESG approach and now it is important to continue this strategy, considering the changes that the market is about to adapt,” says Helena Maripuu.