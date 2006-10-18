Palomar Technologies receives ISO 9001:2000 recertification

Palomar Technologies has announced that it has been recertified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001/ANSI-ASQ Q9001:2000 and is registered by SGS.

Palomar was assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2000 for design, manufacturing, sales, servicing, and marketing of automated assembly equipment serving the communications, microwave and RF, semiconductor, optoelectronic, wireless, disk drive, automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical industries.

