Assembléon received SMT Award

Assembléon has received the Frost & Sullivan 2005 Surface Mount Technology Product of the Year Award for its A-series pick-and-place platform.

Frost & Sullivan researched new product launches and products in development in the category and rated their significance on a number of criteria, including their competitive advantage in their industry, innovation in terms of unique or revolutionary technology, value-added services to users, customer satisfaction, and the potential of their technology to become an industry standard.



Assembléon received the 2005 Award for its truly flexible production line offering, particularly in high-mix, frequent-changeover environments. The Award recognizes that Assembléon is among the first players in its marketplace to respond to changes in the world of electronics assembly, and

so rapidly that it currently offers best-in-class scalable and high-speed machines.



Frost & Sullivan auditors further concluded that the A-series could be expected to make its mark as a manufacturing platform rather than as a simple placement machine, and applauded its capability in applications beyond SMD assembly, including RFID and module placement, LED assembly, glue dispensing, and soldering applications.



Assembléon will receive the Award at the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Industrial Technologies Awards Banquet in Naples, Florida, on May 25, 2005.