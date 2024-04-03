RECOM opens new manufacturing facility in Thailand

With the move, the company aims to enhance service quality for the global market and the local customer base, as well as to minimise supply chain risks for international clients.

The new facility represents a significant advancement in RECOM's operational capabilities, it also houses a logistics center designed to ensure efficient, on-time deliveries to both regional hubs and customers worldwide.

Central to the new setup is a commitment to sustainability. Optimising the supply chain, manufacturing processes, and transportation methods, the facility significantly reduces energy consumption.

In 2024, the focus is on reaching a significant milestone. RECOM Thailand is targeting to ship over 1 million pieces of a wide range of low- and high-power products, from 1 watt to 2 kW, catering to the global market.