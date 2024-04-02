RRP opens Maharashtra OSAT plant and teases expansion plans
India's RRP Electronics, a company supported by the country's greatest ever cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has revealed a USD 600 million five year investment strategy.
The firm opened a 25,000 square feet OSAT facility in Navi Mumbai last week in a ceremony attended by Tendulkar. It also used the event to unveil a USD 600 million plan to establish a research and development centre and build a new multi-line OSAT and fab foundry in India's western Maharashtra region.
To back the expansion plan, it intends to access the many government subsidies available to the chip making sector.
Sachin Tendulkar said: “We live in exciting times today, when India is building industries that positively impact the world tomorrow. I’m happy to be backing technologies and entrepreneurs who are part of this story. My support for RRP Electronics’ foray into semiconductors stems from this belief. I wish the team at RRP Electronics all the very best for their endeavours.”