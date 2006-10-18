Eltek wins new orders in the U.S.

Eltek has announced that it has received a first order from a U.S. contractor for flex PCBs that will be used in the production of military equipment.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2006 and will continue into 2007. The company also announced that two U.S. industrial and medical manufacturers have placed follow-on orders for flex-rigid PCBs that are used in the production of advanced industrial and medical equipment. These orders valued at $484,000 are expected to be supplied during the fourth quarter of 2006 and the first quarter of 2007.

