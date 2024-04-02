Pakistan and Indonesia target chip space

The Pakistan government unveiled a Pakistan National Semiconductor Plan in 2022 with the aim of exporting integrated circuit (IC) design services, and boosting the skills of its population. It has a long way to go. The country believes its domestic chip market is still worth less than USD 50 million.

Now it has announced a new strategy to develop public-private partnerships, headed by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). It wants to work with foreign investors, particularly from China and the US, by offering tax incentives and other support programmes to establish chip design centres in the country.

Pakistan will also host its first Pakistan Semiconductor Summit on IC chip design and manufacturing in Islamabad later this month.

Meanwhile Indonesia is accelerating its project to develop its semiconductor industry as part of its long term Indonesia Emas Vision 2045 strategy. The first meeting of its Semiconductor Ecosystem Preparation Task Force took place last week. Its aim is to create a conducive business climate and attract investment from overseas chip firms.