Keysight to acquire Spirent for $1.46bn

Publicly listed Spirent had earlier agreed to a deal with Viavi, but revised its strategy after receiving an improved offer from Keysight. Viavi had bid USD 1.3 billion, but later Keysight came in with a cash offer of USD 1.463 billion. The cash consideration of 199 pence per share values Spirent at approximately USD 1,463 million.

In a statement, Keysight said its views Spirent’s business as highly aligned with its long-term software-centric solutions strategy. Keysight offers design, emulation and test solutions to customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defence, automotive, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Spirent specialises in automated test and assurance solutions for telco networks.

Keysight believes incorporation of Spirent will open up market opportunities of up to USD 1.5 billion.