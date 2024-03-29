Schweizer: outlook for 2024 remains positive

The company states that the growth was made possible by a strong fourth quarter.

Gains from the deconsolidation of Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., China and an operational turnaround in business results led to an EBITDA of EUR 47.4 million, wich was forecasted to be around EUR 50 million. This confirmed the high profits from the sale of the majority stake in the Chinese unit to WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., China.

Excluding the positive one-off effects of the deconsolidation, EBITDA amounted to EUR 8.9 million, 6.4% of sales. This was slightly below the EBITDA forecast of 7% to 9%.