ACDi takes delivery of the 23,000th Koh Young machine

As the team at ACDi explained, all their capital equipment decisions are driven by the desire to be at the forefront of technological advancements, in the evolving industry of EMS. What’s more, ACDi has a large presence in the aerospace and defense sectors, including some very high-profile companies with strict traceability and reliability requirements.

“We evaluated a few competitors with demo equipment, performed some simulations and analysis, and Koh Young was the clear decision,” explains Garret Maxson, ACDi’s Vice President of Operations, who oversaw the inspection equipment selection, in a press release.

Garret continues to explain that ACDi is a data-driven manufacturer, so for them, the big draw is data collection, not just ‘go/no-go’ calls, but real, actionable data.

“KSMART delivers significant metrics like first-pass yield, continuous improvement, review of top-five defects, and more. This is actionable data that can drive real process improvement.”

ACDi also values the low false calls they see, which means they can operate the equipment with a small, but well-trained team. They currently have ten machines, with live dashboards across each of its factories in Maryland, North Carolina, and Connecticut.