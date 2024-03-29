ACDi takes delivery of the 23,000th Koh Young machine
Back in 2018 ACDi (American Computer Development, Inc.) upgraded from 2D AOI (Automatic Optical Inspection) to 3D AOI and 3D SPI (Solder Paste Inspection). Today, almost five years later, the company remain at the forefront of manufacturing technology and recently ordered the 23,000th inspection machine manufactured by Koh Young.
As the team at ACDi explained, all their capital equipment decisions are driven by the desire to be at the forefront of technological advancements, in the evolving industry of EMS. What’s more, ACDi has a large presence in the aerospace and defense sectors, including some very high-profile companies with strict traceability and reliability requirements.
“We evaluated a few competitors with demo equipment, performed some simulations and analysis, and Koh Young was the clear decision,” explains Garret Maxson, ACDi’s Vice President of Operations, who oversaw the inspection equipment selection, in a press release.
Garret continues to explain that ACDi is a data-driven manufacturer, so for them, the big draw is data collection, not just ‘go/no-go’ calls, but real, actionable data.
“KSMART delivers significant metrics like first-pass yield, continuous improvement, review of top-five defects, and more. This is actionable data that can drive real process improvement.”
ACDi also values the low false calls they see, which means they can operate the equipment with a small, but well-trained team. They currently have ten machines, with live dashboards across each of its factories in Maryland, North Carolina, and Connecticut.