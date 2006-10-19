Further growth for ongoing<br>Electronics fair in France?

Today the Electronics fair in Versaille, France, will close its doors. It is still unknown whether the fair will grow from the last year or not.



Le Forum de l'Électronique is France's largest fair within the electronics industry. From the year 2004 the fair grew from 12 000 visitors to 15 000 visitors. The exhibition space grew from 6000m2 to 7000m2 2005. The visitors to the forums also became larger in numbers the year 2005 and increased from 4800 2004 to 6000 in 2005.