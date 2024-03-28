Altus hits record sales milestone with Koh Young Europe

"Altus and Koh Young have been long-term collaborators in Europe. Our relationship has grown stronger over the years. In 2023, KYE achieved its best performance ever in the UK and Ireland. Considering the competitive landscape, Altus’ success in bringing on new clients is very commendable," says Michael Zahn, Sales Manager at Koh Young Europe, in a press release.

In recent years, Koh Young has introduced several new systems, including the Alpha HS+, a 4-projector 3D AOI with digital light processing. This solution provides customers with full 3D metrology capabilities, allowing precise measurements of components up to 25mm in height. Altus states in a press release that the system, since its launch, has consistently outperformed competitors in head-to-head evaluations.

Koh Young’s global market share is approximately 50%, a testament to its industry leadership. However, in the UK, its presence is even more impressive, with a market share about 70%.

"It has been thoroughly enjoyable breaking a few records over the last years, and it is important that we continue to set new standards and keep looking to improve constantly," adds Joe Booth, CEO of Altus Group."Our team has consistently demonstrated an understanding of Koh Young's technology over many years, allowing us to effectively showcase its value and win over new customers in a highly competitive market."

A significant driver of Altus' growth has been securing brand new customers for Koh Young solutions, with 50% of machines sold in 2023 going to facilities that had not previously used the company's equipment.