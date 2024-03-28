Saab is planning a new manufacturing site in the US
Swedish defence company Saab says it will build a new advanced manufacturing facility and center of innovation for weapon systems in the US.
Saab plans to build a new munitions facility in the US. The new site will support the engineering and production of missile weapon systems for the US military, such as components for the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) system, and close combat weapons.
However, it is still not clear exactly where in the US the new factory will be located. Saab states in a press release that final site selection and groundbreaking is planned for 2024, with production underway by 2026.
“Saab is growing its business in the United States and delivering on our promise to increase and modernize domestic production of our close combat and missile weapon systems, which will extend our defense capabilities and ensure the safety and security of military personnel around the globe. We are moving quickly to meet the urgent needs of our customers, building on our decades-long relationship with the U.S. armed forces. With capacity for advanced manufacturing and engineering, this new site will be a world-class asset to the American industrial base,” says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the US, in the press release.