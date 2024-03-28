Saab is planning a new manufacturing site in the US

Saab plans to build a new munitions facility in the US. The new site will support the engineering and production of missile weapon systems for the US military, such as components for the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) system, and close combat weapons.

However, it is still not clear exactly where in the US the new factory will be located. Saab states in a press release that final site selection and groundbreaking is planned for 2024, with production underway by 2026.