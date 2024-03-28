Tarak Mehta to leave ABB

Tarak joined ABB in 1998 and has since then held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Sweden and Switzerland. He joined ABB’s Executive Committee in 2010 and was appointed to his current position in April 2022. He will leave ABB at the end of July this year.

“Throughout his 26 year career at ABB, Tarak has demonstrated exceptional leadership. As Executive Committee member and Business Area President, Tarak has contributed to achieving a record high operational EBITA margin in the past year in our Motion business and the Business Area is well-positioned to contribute to ABB’s higher financial targets going forward. Before that, he played a key role in further strengthening our leading position in the United States, ABB’s largest market, for our Electrification business,” says CEO Björn Rosengren, in a press release.

ABB will launch a search process for the position of President, Motion Business Area.