North American PCB industry sales down 11.6% in February

PCB bookings in February were up 25.6% compared to the same month last year. February bookings were up 47.5% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.07.

“Very strong order flow in February pushed the PCB book-to-bill above one for the first time since September 2023,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “This is likely not a permanent shift in the current market environment, but it will keep the book-to-bill ratio elevated in the coming months.”