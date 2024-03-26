2Q24 DRAM price increases expected to narrow

Additionally, significant price increases by suppliers since 4Q23 are expected to further diminish the momentum for inventory restocking. As a result, DRAM contract prices for the second quarter are projected to see a modest increase of 3–8%.

The shift toward DDR5-compatible CPUs is set to drive an increase in PC DRAM demand in the second quarter. As manufacturers move toward more advanced, cost-efficient production processes for DDR5, their profitability is expected to rise significantly. This anticipation of higher DRAM prices in 1H24 has led to suppliers to aim for price increases in Q2, targeting a 3–8% hike in PC DRAM contract prices. Notably, even though DDR5 prices have already seen a notable rise in Q1—exceeding the average increase for other products—the expected emergence of AI PC demand may lead to a slight moderation in DDR5 price increases in Q2.

The server DRAM sector sees ongoing interest in accumulating DDR5 inventory. Yet, as of the first quarter, DDR5 has not penetrated the market as much as anticipated, suggesting its demand has not fully materialised. To address this, manufacturers are boosting DDR5 production and employing volume bundling strategies to enhance profitability, which, in turn, is leading to a gradual weakening in DDR5 price increases. On the other hand, DDR4 is experiencing less pressure to reduce prices due to capacity constraints. Consequently, DDR4 contract prices are expected to rise more than those for DDR5 in the second quarter, gradually closing the price gap between the two. Overall, server DRAM contract prices are projected to increase by about 3–8% in Q2 to reflect these market dynamics.

The mobile DRAM market reflects a balanced buyer inventory but lacks significant demand resurgence, leading to a passive stance in Q2 negotiations. A reduction in production, coupled with robust demand that has persisted from 2H23 into 1Q24, has significantly depleted manufacturers’ inventories. This shift has altered bargaining dynamics, moving away from a supply glut that previously disadvantaged suppliers in negotiations. Manufacturers, aiming to boost their profitability, have set an ambitious target for Q2 mobile DRAM contract prices to increase by 10–15% or more, indicating a strong negotiating posture. However, TrendForce believes that the passive negotiating stance of buyers may temper suppliers’ aggressive pricing intentions, estimating a more moderate price increase of 3–8% for mobile DRAM in the second quarter.

Products 1Q24 (E) 2Q24 (F) PC DRAM up 15~20%

(DDR4 & DDR5: up 15~20%) up 3~8%

(DDR4 & DDR5: up 3~8%) Server DRAM up 15 ~ 20%

(DDR4: up ~20% DDR5: up 15~20%) up 3~8%

(DDR4: up 5~10% DDR5: up 3~8%) Mobile DRAM up 18 ~ 23% up 3~8% Graphics DRAM up 13 ~ 18% up 3~8% Consumer DRAM up 10 ~ 15%

(DDR3: up 8~13% DDR4: up 10~15%) up 3~8% Total DRAM up ~20% up 3~8% Price projections for DRAM products categories 1Q24–2Q24

For more information visit TrendForce.