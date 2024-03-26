Camtek receives $25M order

HBM is a key component for high-performance computing (HPC) applications and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% in the coming years. Most of the systems are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

"I am pleased with this order that continues the momentum of orders for HBM from the second half of 2023. Camtek systems continue to be the tool of choice by major manufacturers supporting the increased demand of HBM. This order improves our visibility for the second half of 2024. We anticipate more orders for HBM later this year, which is expected to be a record year for Camtek," says Rafi Amit, CEO of Camtek in a press release.