Delta Thailand opens new EV production plant

Delta's EV products range from power management products, including onboard chargers and DC/DC converters, and powertrain products, including traction inverters and traction motors, to thermal management solutions and passive components. Delta's customers include top automotive manufacturers from Europe, the USA and Japan.

"Today is a milestone in Delta's 35 years of development in Thailand. Since 2010, we have produced EV power electronic products in Thailand. Our new Delta Plant 8 aims to meet growing demand for our EV products and our new R&D center will develop automotive power electronics locally for the first time. We believe our significant investments will greatly benefit the industry, economy and environment of Thailand and our Southeast Asia region," says Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, in a press release.

Since 2010, Delta Thailand has produced EV power electronics products for global customers at Delta Plant 1 with a floor space of 25,000 square meters. The new factory and R&D center with 30,400 square meters of floor space aim to increase production capacity for the rapidly growing EV business.

Delta's automotive production includes all processes from receiving and storing raw materials to sub-processing, SMT processing, PWBA processing, assembly and burn-in with final testing before final goods are shipped.