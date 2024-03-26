Siemens to acquire business unit from ebm-papst

The business, which employs around 650 people, includes intelligent, integrated mechatronic systems in the protective extra-low voltage range and innovative motion control systems. These systems are used in free-range driverless transport systems.

IDT was carved out as an independent division in mid-2022 in order to be able to focus on specific market requirements independently of the requirements in air and heating technology.

The planned acquisition will complement the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and strengthen Siemens’ position as a solutions provider for flexible production automation.

The transaction is to be completed by mid-2025, subject to the necessary foreign trade and merger control approvals. The IDT business of ebm-papst is located in St. Georgen and Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, and in Oradea, Romania. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.