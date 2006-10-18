SMT & Inspection | October 18, 2006
Orbotech launch new AOI and LDI family
Orbotech Ltd. today announced the introduction of its new family of Discovery™ automated optical inspection (AOI) and Paragon™ laser direct imaging (LDI) technologies for bare printed circuit board (PCB) production.
Discovery - the world's best selling AOI series - is now equipped with a high power optical head, enhanced hardware and algorithms which have been specifically developed to maximize performance on today's multi-layer board (MLB), high density interconnect (HDI), BGA/CSP and phototool applications.
Several models of AOI and verification stations are ready with unique, patent-pending Amethyst Technology™. Featuring multiple image sources of different wave lengths and light angles, extremely high resolution, and easier setup, Amethyst Technology provides superior inspection results. Also included are new measurement tools such as etching, scaling and impedance control as well as integrated quality control capabilities never before possible from an AOI solution.
Mr. Hanan Gino, President of the PCB Division at Orbotech Ltd., said, 'Amethyst Technology expands the role of AOI in PCB production and redefines what customers can expect from an AOI solution. These new capabilities have a real and immediate impact on the manufacturer's productivity and bottom line.'
With the introduction of its Paragon 8800 model, Orbotech presents a breakthrough in LDI performance for imaging HDI boards in mass production. Mr. Gino explained, 'This is a critical milestone that the industry has been waiting for from LDI. We expect that it will enable a new level of production capabilities for manufacturers to keep pace with the rapid change and increasingly complex technology requirements of mobile phones and other advanced HDI boards'. This new LDI solution features a higher energy laser than previous models. The result is high throughput at high resolution while continuing to use low sensitivity photo resist. Also included are automation ready architecture and other tools to support production such as stamps.
Several models of AOI and verification stations are ready with unique, patent-pending Amethyst Technology™. Featuring multiple image sources of different wave lengths and light angles, extremely high resolution, and easier setup, Amethyst Technology provides superior inspection results. Also included are new measurement tools such as etching, scaling and impedance control as well as integrated quality control capabilities never before possible from an AOI solution.
Mr. Hanan Gino, President of the PCB Division at Orbotech Ltd., said, 'Amethyst Technology expands the role of AOI in PCB production and redefines what customers can expect from an AOI solution. These new capabilities have a real and immediate impact on the manufacturer's productivity and bottom line.'
With the introduction of its Paragon 8800 model, Orbotech presents a breakthrough in LDI performance for imaging HDI boards in mass production. Mr. Gino explained, 'This is a critical milestone that the industry has been waiting for from LDI. We expect that it will enable a new level of production capabilities for manufacturers to keep pace with the rapid change and increasingly complex technology requirements of mobile phones and other advanced HDI boards'. This new LDI solution features a higher energy laser than previous models. The result is high throughput at high resolution while continuing to use low sensitivity photo resist. Also included are automation ready architecture and other tools to support production such as stamps.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments