Orbotech launch new AOI and LDI family

Orbotech Ltd. today announced the introduction of its new family of Discovery™ automated optical inspection (AOI) and Paragon™ laser direct imaging (LDI) technologies for bare printed circuit board (PCB) production.

Discovery - the world's best selling AOI series - is now equipped with a high power optical head, enhanced hardware and algorithms which have been specifically developed to maximize performance on today's multi-layer board (MLB), high density interconnect (HDI), BGA/CSP and phototool applications.



Several models of AOI and verification stations are ready with unique, patent-pending Amethyst Technology™. Featuring multiple image sources of different wave lengths and light angles, extremely high resolution, and easier setup, Amethyst Technology provides superior inspection results. Also included are new measurement tools such as etching, scaling and impedance control as well as integrated quality control capabilities never before possible from an AOI solution.



Mr. Hanan Gino, President of the PCB Division at Orbotech Ltd., said, 'Amethyst Technology expands the role of AOI in PCB production and redefines what customers can expect from an AOI solution. These new capabilities have a real and immediate impact on the manufacturer's productivity and bottom line.'



With the introduction of its Paragon 8800 model, Orbotech presents a breakthrough in LDI performance for imaging HDI boards in mass production. Mr. Gino explained, 'This is a critical milestone that the industry has been waiting for from LDI. We expect that it will enable a new level of production capabilities for manufacturers to keep pace with the rapid change and increasingly complex technology requirements of mobile phones and other advanced HDI boards'. This new LDI solution features a higher energy laser than previous models. The result is high throughput at high resolution while continuing to use low sensitivity photo resist. Also included are automation ready architecture and other tools to support production such as stamps.