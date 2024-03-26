Northvolt starts construction of German gigafactory

“Germany was, is, and will remain a country with a strong manufacturing base. And the production of good cars beyond the combustion engine continues to form the backbone of our industrial sector. For that, we need battery cells made in Germany, made in Europe,” said Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany during the groundbreaking.

The gigafactory will utilise the renewable energy from wind power, delivering on Northvolt’s mission to mass produce the world’s greenest batteries for the automotive, industrial and energy sectors. The industrial complex is planned to employ roughly 3,000 people with a maximum annual production capacity of 60 GWh, starting first operations in 2026.