Costa Rica presents plan to be a US semiconductor partner

Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves unveiled his nation’s semiconductor industry road map at an event held in San Jose on March 21. The central American state revealed a strategy based around talent development, incentives, investment attraction, and regulatory enhancements when it met the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo last week.

Costa Rica is well-positioned to participate in the re-shoring of the US's chip industry. It's nearby, and historically friendly. And since President Chaves took control in 2022, it has become even more outwards-facing. In fact, in July 2023, Costa Rica became the first nation designated as a strategic ally of the US under the CHIPS and Science Act.