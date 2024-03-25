Costa Rica presents plan to be a US semiconductor partner
Costa Rica has received a delegation from Washington to sell itself as a viable destination for the US semiconductor supply chain.
Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves unveiled his nation’s semiconductor industry road map at an event held in San Jose on March 21. The central American state revealed a strategy based around talent development, incentives, investment attraction, and regulatory enhancements when it met the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo last week.
Costa Rica is well-positioned to participate in the re-shoring of the US's chip industry. It's nearby, and historically friendly. And since President Chaves took control in 2022, it has become even more outwards-facing. In fact, in July 2023, Costa Rica became the first nation designated as a strategic ally of the US under the CHIPS and Science Act.
“Costa Rica possesses the requisite conditions to establish itself as a dependable and secure regional investment hub for this sector, thereby helping alleviate vulnerabilities in the global supply chain,” said Foreign Trade Minister Manuel Tovar.