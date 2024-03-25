Mycronic expands with German acquisition

Vanguard Automation’s area of expertise is adjacent to and complements that of the die bonding business line in the Global Technologies division. The German company’s technology also enables future collaborative development with the die bonding business line. With this acquisition, Mycronic can offer a wider range of die bonding and optical packaging related solutions to its customers.

“Joining the Mycronic group marks a pivotal milestone for Vanguard Automation in its mission to deploy 3D nano-printing solutions in volume production for cutting-edge photonic devices. We are looking forward to joining forces with Mycronic’s Global Technologies division, enriching the offerings for our global customer base”, says Thorsten Mayer, CEO at Vanguard Automation in a press release.

In 2023 Vanguard Automation’s net sales amounted to EUR 5.2 million. Today, the company has 26 employees. The transaction is expected to be finalised in April 2024, after which Vanguard Automation will form a new business line within the Global Technologies division.