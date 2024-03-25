e-peas raises EUR 17.5m to advance its ambient energy tech

e-peas describes itself as a semiconductor company that specialises in energy harvesting and processing solutions. It says its AEMs and microcontrollers can deliver infinite battery life by increasing the use of harvested energy. Its tech gathers ambient energy, and is already used in multiple products, such as TV remote controls, smart home devices, and industrial sensors.

Noe, it has a fresh war chest of EUR 17.5 million with which to pursue its aims. The round was led by Otium Capital with support from Nomainvest, EIC Fund, KBC Focus Fund, The Faktory, Wallonie Entreprendre, Noshaq-Leansquare, and Start.Invest.