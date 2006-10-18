Siemens wins Global Technology<br>Award 2006 for its SIPLACE D-Series

The Electronics Assembly Systems Division of Siemens's Automation and Drives Group (A&D) has been honored with the Global Technology Award for its Siplace D-Series placement machine platform which was introduced this year.

Trevor Galbraith, the publisher and editor-in-chief of Global SMT & Packaging Magazine, presented the award during the Assembly Technology Exposition in Rosemont, Illinois. The new Siplace platform impressed the jury particularly with innovations such as the digital vision system, linear direct drives and state-of-the-art software that produce significant time and cost savings in the manufacturing process.



The new Siplace platform, which was globally introduced in May 2006, meets the requirements for both standard and high-performance applications. It is based on the modular Siplace platform and features the digital Siplace vision system as well as the latest Siplace software. With this combination, it meets the needs of all electronics manufacturers in terms of flexibility and price-performance ratio.



An independent jury of Chinese, European and American experts judged the entries for this prestigious award. The criteria included the suppliers' capability to meet industrial challenges and apply existing technologies in a creative manner. Other factors included overall quality, economic efficiency and consistent performance.

