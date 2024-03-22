Imperial Star Solar preps silicon wafer plant in Laos

The firm says the 1,076,000 square feet plant will significantly boost its annual capacity. At present it has a capacity of 2GW of solar cells and 2.5GW of modules via its legacy plant in Cambodia. But the Laos facility will add a 4GW annual nameplate capacity. It is set to cater to both P-type and N-type wafers in M10 and G12 sizes. Imperial Star is also building a module assembly plant in Houston, Texas, US.

Imperial Star says it selected Laos to comply with the US anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD). The tariffs are suspended until July 2024 allowing Imperial to plan without risks of fluctuating costs.