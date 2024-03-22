Imperial Star Solar preps silicon wafer plant in Laos
Cambodia-based solar manufacturer Imperial Star is building a silicon wafer manufacturing facility in Laos, which should be operational in May.
The firm says the 1,076,000 square feet plant will significantly boost its annual capacity. At present it has a capacity of 2GW of solar cells and 2.5GW of modules via its legacy plant in Cambodia. But the Laos facility will add a 4GW annual nameplate capacity. It is set to cater to both P-type and N-type wafers in M10 and G12 sizes. Imperial Star is also building a module assembly plant in Houston, Texas, US.
Imperial Star says it selected Laos to comply with the US anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD). The tariffs are suspended until July 2024 allowing Imperial to plan without risks of fluctuating costs.
In a press statement, Imperial Star Solar said: "This move is designed to meet the increasing demands for transparency in the solar industry, providing our clients with unmatched assurance of quality and origin. Through meticulous tracking and reporting, we ensure every wafer’s journey from production to delivery aligns with the highest standards of accountability and sustainability."