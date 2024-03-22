indie invests in Expedera to target AI-assisted ADAS
US based indie semiconductor has bought into Expedera, a specialist in developing neural processing units (NPUs) for AI-enabled advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS).
The arrangement makes sense for both parties. indie develops next generation semiconductors and software platforms specifically for the automotive space. Meanwhile Expedera describes itself as a provider of scalable neural engine semiconductor IP for edge AI inference applications.
So with this new partnership, Expedera’s NPU solutions will enhance indie’s multi-modal ADAS silicon. The two firms say this will deliver customised AI-enabled processing capabilities for sensing solutions targeting ADAS. It also includes a commercial agreement to integrate customised Expedera OriginTM NPU processing solutions into future indie products.
Analysts are projecting a big expansion in the ADAS market. It's estimated that by 2029 more than 50% of vehicles will incorporate Level 2 and above driver automation capabilities, representing a $28 billion ADAS semiconductor opportunity.
“Our mission has always been to deliver best-in-market NPU solutions alongside premier partners. That’s why we are so thrilled to welcome this new strategic investment and commercial agreement with indie,” said Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO of Expedera. “As the clear leader in the Autotech market, there is no better partner for our Origin solutions than indie.”