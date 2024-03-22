indie invests in Expedera to target AI-assisted ADAS

The arrangement makes sense for both parties. indie develops next generation semiconductors and software platforms specifically for the automotive space. Meanwhile Expedera describes itself as a provider of scalable neural engine semiconductor IP for edge AI inference applications.

So with this new partnership, Expedera’s NPU solutions will enhance indie’s multi-modal ADAS silicon. The two firms say this will deliver customised AI-enabled processing capabilities for sensing solutions targeting ADAS. It also includes a commercial agreement to integrate customised Expedera OriginTM NPU processing solutions into future indie products.

Analysts are projecting a big expansion in the ADAS market. It's estimated that by 2029 more than 50% of vehicles will incorporate Level 2 and above driver automation capabilities, representing a $28 billion ADAS semiconductor opportunity.