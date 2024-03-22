IBM bags 10-year $576m US defence contract

The DMEA has to do due diligence when it is buying microelectronics in the commercial market. It says it requires "an evidence-based trusted enclave for manufacturing" as part of the Trusted Foundry Access III program. This is the basis for its contract with IBM.

The DMEA has administered the program since 2003 and is responsible for sourcing cost effective and trusted access to critical microelectronics for the US government. IBM says the work will be performed at its semiconductor fabrication facilities in Burlington, Vermont; East Fishkill, New York; Malta, New York; and Bromont, Canada and also at DMEA McClellan, California,

In other news, IBM has also confirmed it has acquired Bulgarian-founded, US-headquartered network and IT infrastructure automation provider Pliant. The move will expand IBM's software portfolio into the areas of network infrastructure observability, connectivity, control and automation across hybrid cloud environments.

Pliant's solutions, available as both client-managed software and software-as-a-service, align with IBM's concept of taking tools and services to a wider range of developers and engineers.