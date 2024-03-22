VDL ETG to build new chip making facility in Vietnam

VDL makes equipment for the semiconductor industry such as thin-film deposition equipment for photovoltaic solar cells, analytical instruments, medical systems and mechanisation projects.

The deal to create thuis new facility was agreed during a Dutch trade mission's visit to Vietnam. The goal is for the first modules to leave the new plant to supply international customers by the end of Q1 2025.

VDL Groep has customers across Europe, US, and Asia. It believes the new plant will improve access and distribution to international markets. VDL ETG also has locations in Asia in Singapore and Suzhou (China).

