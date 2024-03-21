StoreDot's technology campus in California is now operational

Extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology company StoreDot has officially opened its its new Advanced Technology Campus in Irvine, California. The 5,800-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will serve as the company's North American R&D hub, strengthening its presence in the region and bringing it closer to major automotive customers and manufacturing partners.

The campus’ location provides access to a pool of top technical and engineering talent from West Coast universities and battery companies. Additionally, the North American electric vehicle and energy storage supply chain enables StoreDot to source alternative materials and suppliers for its XFC battery technology.

The official opening of this center represents another step towards StoreDot’s XFC technology commercialisation.

"We are excited to officially open our Advanced Technology Campus in the heart of Southern California's technology corridor, representing another major step towards commercializing our game-changing XFC battery technology. This newly established facility allows us to tap into the incredible talent pool in the region while strengthening our ties with U.S. based automotive OEMs, suppliers and strategic partners. We are actively looking to grow our Irvine team to accelerate our breakthrough research in advanced battery materials and manufacturing processes for extreme fast charging of electric vehicles," says Dr. David Lee, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the Advanced Technology Campus in a press release.

The new facility is fully operated by StoreDot’s team who collaborates closely with its 130+ professionals at its headquarters in Herzliya, Israel.