Silicon Mountain invests in Universal Instruments Fuzion system

This expansion equips SMCS with four identical lines, exclusively featuring Universal Industrial equipment, enabling seamless transitions from prototyping to high-volume production – all under one roof. Silicon Mountain says that it is dedicated to rivalling overseas pricing and revitalising high-volume circuit board assembly in the USA.

"This advancement marks a significant milestone for Silicon Mountain. The Universal Instruments Fuzion system is not just a piece of equipment; it's a leap forward in our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to our customers. Its ability to streamline production processes and boost throughput allows us to deliver products of the highest quality with even more efficiency," says Project Manager Clint Roehr expressed excitement about the new addition, in a press release.

Designed to handle everything from new product introductions to high-volume production, this system boasts a dual-beam architecture equipped with high-speed and flexible placement heads, capable of managing an extensive component range. Its design allows for rapid, seamless transitions between different production requirements, significantly boosting throughput while minimizing changeovers. With the ability to accommodate large board sizes and a diverse array of component types, the system streamlines the manufacturing process, ensuring optimal utilization and reducing production costs.