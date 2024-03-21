Absolute EMS installs new reflow oven

The TRNeF103 Nitrogen reflow oven boasts advanced monitoring, control and flux management systems, ensuring a superior soldering process. This scalable solution is adaptable to any mix and volume production environment.

Absolute EMS’s new TRNeF103 features a wider configuration, specifically designed to accommodate large body assemblies. This expansion in size enables the EMS provider to handle diverse manufacturing needs with precision and reliability. The reflow oven is equipped with a one-touch removable type 2-way radiator, contributing to the improvement of product quality by reducing flux inside the oven and enhancing the collection rate of flux.