Absolute EMS installs new reflow oven
Absolute EMS has installed its second Nitrogen configured reflow oven, the TRNeF103, from Hanwha Techwin. The reflow oven is designed to enhance efficiency, repeatability, and the overall quality of the soldering process.
The TRNeF103 Nitrogen reflow oven boasts advanced monitoring, control and flux management systems, ensuring a superior soldering process. This scalable solution is adaptable to any mix and volume production environment.
Absolute EMS’s new TRNeF103 features a wider configuration, specifically designed to accommodate large body assemblies. This expansion in size enables the EMS provider to handle diverse manufacturing needs with precision and reliability. The reflow oven is equipped with a one-touch removable type 2-way radiator, contributing to the improvement of product quality by reducing flux inside the oven and enhancing the collection rate of flux.
“We are proud to integrate the TRNeF103 Nitrogen reflow oven into our manufacturing processes,” said Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS, in a press release. “Our long-term collaboration with Hanwha Techwin reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier electronic manufacturing services. The new equipment's advanced features and wider configuration allow us to efficiently handle large body assemblies, providing our clients with enhanced capabilities and ensuring the highest quality in the soldering process.”