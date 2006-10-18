Specialization and focus<br>important to Flextronics

All the specific business segments are far to important to be generalized, according to Flextronics CEO Michael McNamara.

During his Key-Note speech at a Siemens Siplace convent in end of September Michael McNamara, Flextronics CEO told the audience abot Flextronics' growth strategy. He also talked about the company's specialist competence within the different business segments.



Flextronics has seven different business units; Medical, Mobile phone, Computing, Consumer digital, Infrastructure, Automotive and Industrial.



"The guys outsourcing in the medical industry get nervous if you are making mobile phones", he said.



"These sectors are too competitive to be generic - they need specialist lines to suit their needs" Mike added.



During the next year Fextronics is set to grow by $3 Bn and 90 % of this growth will be from low cost regions.



Apart from all the workers in the Flextronics group the "design-build-ship" concept is driven by 3000 people in the logistics organization and about 2000 engineers.