AIM Solder inks new distributor for Ireland

Solder Connection is a technical supplier of soldering materials for the electronic and industrial sectors, with over three decades of experience.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Solder Connection,” says David Suraski, AIM Solder Executive VP of Assembly Materials, in a press release. “Together, we look forward to delivering enhanced value and support to our customers, fostering success and innovation.”

Solder Connection’s offerings include a full range of soldering products and consumables, aimed at being a 'one-stop shop' for all soldering needs. This partnership is expected to strengthen the availability and technical support for AIM Solder’s products.