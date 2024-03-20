Incap Slovakia invests in new production machinery

Incap Slovakia invested EUR 891,000 to increase the factory’s SMT production capacity and support the planned SMT load increase of more than 45%.

The upgraded SMT line replaces the capacity of two existing SMT lines and has integrated options for automated ERP integration.

According to Miroslav Michalik, the Managing Director of Incap Slovakia, this investment has places Incap Slovakia at the forefront of electronic manufacturing services, ready to capture new business opportunities.

“By enhancing our production capabilities, we have not only met but exceeded the evolving demands of our customers, ensuring high-quality, efficient, and flexible manufacturing solutions," says Michalik in a press release.

This upgrade is a key component of Incap Slovakia’s broader technology roadmap, aimed at replacing four existing SMT lines with two new, technologically advanced lines. The benefits of this upgrade are already being realised, including improved SMT operational efficiency, a reduction in the need for skilled technical personnel, enhanced production quality and energy savings.

In 2023, Incap Slovakia expanded its Námestovo factory by 1,200 square metres to support increased production demands, boosting its box-build production capacity by over 50%. The upgrade involved converting warehouse areas for production purposes and adding a new materials warehouse.