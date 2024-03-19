Essemtec delivers 40th machine to Zollner

Zollner and Essemtec have been working together for more than a decade. The order of the first adhesive dispenser Scorpion marked the start of a successful collaboration for both partners.

"We at Essemtec are honored by the trust of Zollner Elektronik in our technology and the close collaboration which enabled further development of SMT equipment to better fit Zollner’s needs. Both companies are well known for their customer focus and agility to deliver electronics manufacturing solutions of the future.” says Olivier Carnal, General Manager of Essemtec in a press release

Numerous Essemtec dispensers, with Spider being the latest generation equipment, have been supplied since then; an now Essemtec has delivered its 40th machine to the EMS provider.