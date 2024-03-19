Essemtec delivers 40th machine to Zollner
Earlier this year, Essemtec AG reached a milestone with the delivery its 40th machine to EMS provider Zollner Elektronik AG.
Zollner and Essemtec have been working together for more than a decade. The order of the first adhesive dispenser Scorpion marked the start of a successful collaboration for both partners.
"We at Essemtec are honored by the trust of Zollner Elektronik in our technology and the close collaboration which enabled further development of SMT equipment to better fit Zollner’s needs. Both companies are well known for their customer focus and agility to deliver electronics manufacturing solutions of the future.” says Olivier Carnal, General Manager of Essemtec in a press release
Numerous Essemtec dispensers, with Spider being the latest generation equipment, have been supplied since then; an now Essemtec has delivered its 40th machine to the EMS provider.
"We are very pleased to have recently celebrated at our company site a milestone of our cooperation. The partnership with Essemtec is based on a high level of mutual trust and respect. Essemtec's flexibility is particularly significant for us - as the cycle time requirements for products became shorter and shorter, they always offered us suitable and flexible solutions thanks to the modularity of the equipment. We will continue to work together on interesting topics in the future and will be tackling Industry 4.0, for example. We are therefore looking forward to a continued successful partnership - to the next decade together" adds Martin Zistler, Vice President Global Engineering at Zollner.