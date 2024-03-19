Mekoprint acquires Metalwo

Metalwo’s niche competencies are described as a perfect fit for Mekoprint’s existing product portfolio and growth strategy.

Metalwo is an expert in the development and production of customised user interface solutions and front panels for more than 100 high-end industrial and electronics companies in northern Europe. This includes a special niche within bonding of display and touch solutions.

The company's products are delivered as a complete solution with both mechanics and electronics, which requires a development collaboration with customers and know-how of many different production technologies and materials from glass and plastics to metal.

The acquisition is the result of a fruitful process with Metalwo’s owner and CEO Nikolaj Berg, who saw a match with Mekoprint for the continued long-term development of the company's special niches.

"We see a growing market need to be a development partner from product concept to launch and cost-effective scale-up, which is much easier by being part of a larger company. After Mekoprint’s acquisition of Seritronic last year, a unique opportunity arose to combine our strengths for the benefit of both Metalwo’s and Mekoprint’s customers," says Nikolaj Berg in a press release.

The production in Aarhus, Denmark will be moved in several phases to Mekoprint’s production in North Jutland, Denmark.

"Metalwo is known for being a very agile partner with a focus on high quality and very advanced complete user interface solutions. This fits very well with our increasing focus on more complete box-build solutions and the product development skills we already have. In addition, Metalwo adds new technologies within advanced milling and niche solutions with touch displays, which clearly strengthens our ability to deliver total solutions," adds Morten E. Lundgreen, Managing Director of Mekoprint Seritronic.

With the acquisition, Mekoprint will reach more customers and further strengthen its position as one of the largest development partners and suppliers of user interface solutions in Europe.

Anders Kold, CEO of Mekoprint says that the acquisition of Metalwo means that Mekoprint will be even stronger in the market, which is crucial in a period where the industry is also consolidating internationally.